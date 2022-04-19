Check Out What Whales Are Doing With INTC

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $418,384 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,030,332.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $57.5 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $205.0K 42.4K 657 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $47.50 $157.2K 38.9K 736 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $47.50 $154.2K 38.9K 1.3K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $132.0K 42 60 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $116.7K 42.4K 1.1K

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,561,516, the price of INTC is up 2.28% at $47.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.