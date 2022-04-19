Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CAT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $941,655 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,172,599.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $250.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $635.0K 1.9K 512 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $200.00 $404.4K 1.6K 185 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $220.00 $277.5K 1.8K 225 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $254.0K 1.9K 712 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $116.7K 1.6K 88

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,388,086, the price of CAT is up 0.56% at $231.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $257.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.