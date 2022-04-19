This Is What Whales Are Betting On DocuSign

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DocuSign.

Looking at options history for DocuSign DOCU we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,275,332 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $285,462.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $180.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DocuSign's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DocuSign's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $92.50 $171.6K 60 0 DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $155.6K 1.1K 80 DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $152.9K 217 88 DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $87.50 $150.6K 15 81 DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $115.9K 339 214

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,633,386, the price of DOCU is up 6.38% at $102.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On DocuSign:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.