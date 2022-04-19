Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TTWO

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Take-Two Interactive TTWO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTWO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Take-Two Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $398,740, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $139,884.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $155.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Take-Two Interactive options trades today is 1102.8 with a total volume of 1,470.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Take-Two Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $155.00 $77.6K 3.4K 155 TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $155.00 $71.6K 3.4K 224 TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $155.00 $65.6K 3.4K 188 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $59.2K 1.4K 84 TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $155.00 $54.5K 3.4K 0

Where Is Take-Two Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,265,540, the price of TTWO is up 3.11% at $139.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.