Chipotle Mexican Grill Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $197,299 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $379,117.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $820.0 to $2300.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades today is 41.22 with a total volume of 58.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chipotle Mexican Grill's big money trades within a strike price range of $820.0 to $2300.0 over the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $820.00 $82.8K 0 1 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $820.00 $82.5K 0 1 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $2300.00 $66.8K 0 3 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $2300.00 $66.8K 0 4 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $1575.00 $57.9K 13 6

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 52,194, the price of CMG is up 2.96% at $1636.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1900.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1900

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.