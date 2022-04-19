What Are Whales Doing With Walt Disney

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $2,352,751 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,152,945.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $165.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $1.2M 5.6K 10.1K DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $120.00 $248.7K 596 1 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $155.00 $207.0K 849 81 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $152.7K 5.6K 4.1K DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $140.2K 5.6K 3.1K

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,229,094, the price of DIS is up 2.61% at $131.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $177

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.