Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVIDIA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 40 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $606,826 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $2,984,631.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $227.5 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $227.5 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $215.00 $258.7K 4.0K 420 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $220.00 $219.0K 18.7K 6.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $220.00 $203.7K 18.7K 6.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $220.00 $194.9K 18.7K 7.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $220.00 $189.1K 18.7K 11.0K

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,388,471, the price of NVDA is down -1.4% at $214.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $225

New Street Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $280

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.