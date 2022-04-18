Range Resources Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Range Resources.

Looking at options history for Range Resources RRC we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $86,560 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,221,865.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $38.0 for Range Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Range Resources's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Range Resources's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $38.0 in the last 30 days.

Range Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $130.0K 151 2.6K RRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $130.0K 151 2.3K RRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $127.5K 151 2.1K RRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $127.4K 151 1.8K RRC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $30.00 $124.9K 151 1.0K

Where Is Range Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,729,330, the price of RRC is up 4.86% at $33.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Range Resources:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Range Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.