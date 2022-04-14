This Is What Whales Are Betting On MongoDB

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB MDB we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $304,809 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $238,863.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $450.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale trades within a strike price range from $350.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $350.00 $134.5K 5 50 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $440.00 $57.3K 31 128 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $440.00 $53.3K 91 47 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $400.00 $52.5K 248 25 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $445.00 $47.7K 27 27

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 424,221, the price of MDB is down -3.31% at $420.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB:

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $450

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.