Looking At American Express's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on American Express AXP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for American Express.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,400, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,276,658..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $200.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Express options trades today is 500.36 with a total volume of 4,462.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Express's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $180.00 $555.9K 1.1K 1.0K AXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $160.00 $134.0K 813 55 AXP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $185.00 $90.8K 5 55 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $180.00 $73.0K 417 155 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $170.00 $65.7K 508 48

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,764,976, the price of AXP is up 1.08% at $181.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On American Express:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $223.

