Looking At EPAM Sys's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on EPAM Sys EPAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EPAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for EPAM Sys.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 14% bullish and 85%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $795,540, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $52,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $510.0 for EPAM Sys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EPAM Sys's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EPAM Sys's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $510.0 in the last 30 days.

EPAM Sys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EPAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $210.0K 970 101 EPAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $510.00 $61.5K 18 3 EPAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $280.00 $58.6K 130 145 EPAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $200.00 $52.0K 10 5 EPAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $280.00 $29.3K 130 231

Where Is EPAM Sys Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 387,208, the price of EPAM is down -4.32% at $294.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On EPAM Sys:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on EPAM Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $359.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EPAM Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $390

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.