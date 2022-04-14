What Are Whales Doing With Edwards Lifesciences

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Edwards Lifesciences EW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Edwards Lifesciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,521, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $318,440..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $140.0 for Edwards Lifesciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Edwards Lifesciences's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Edwards Lifesciences's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $62.5K 8.6K 350 EW CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $52.5K 112 1.0K EW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $105.00 $32.5K 355 246 EW CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $25.6K 8.6K 1.0K EW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $120.00 $25.6K 8.6K 1.0K

Where Is Edwards Lifesciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,219,693, the price of EW is down -0.52% at $121.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Edwards Lifesciences:

Bernstein upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $135

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $145

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.