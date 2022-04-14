Looking At Wayfair's Recent Whale Trades

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 28 options trades for Wayfair W summing a total amount of $1,280,840.

At the same time, our algo caught 25 for a total amount of 1,309,310.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $150.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wayfair's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wayfair's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Wayfair Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $105.00 $156.4K 4 100 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $105.00 $130.9K 4 207 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $140.00 $82.3K 2 43 W PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $140.00 $72.5K 2 98 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $105.00 $71.9K 4 323

Where Is Wayfair Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,577,107, the price of W is down -4.83% at $111.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Wayfair:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Barclays downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $103

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $90

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.