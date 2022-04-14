Hilton Worldwide Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

Looking at options history for Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $77,210 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,934,537.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $160.0 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hilton Worldwide Holdings options trades today is 2404.83 with a total volume of 1,818.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hilton Worldwide Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HLT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $130.00 $736.3K 4.8K 349 HLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $366.3K 4.8K 99 HLT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $130.00 $290.6K 104 0 HLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $188.7K 4.8K 150 HLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $135.3K 2.5K 409

Where Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 992,792, the price of HLT is up 1.72% at $156.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.