This Is What Whales Are Betting On Booking Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $541,586 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $668,364.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1520.0 to $3000.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $1520.0 to $3000.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $3000.00 $211.6K 1 4 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $2300.00 $135.0K 65 3 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $1990.00 $97.6K 3 3 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $2720.00 $90.3K 1 2 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $2050.00 $83.5K 3 0

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 77,756, the price of BKNG is up 0.52% at $2271.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

Ascendiant Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2850.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2900.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.