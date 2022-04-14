Baidu Whale Trades For April 14

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Baidu BIDU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIDU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Baidu.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $801,100, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $25,410.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $175.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $176.7K 6.4K 93 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $145.00 $129.6K 3.6K 207 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $145.00 $96.5K 3.6K 120 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $89.2K 1.5K 25 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $155.00 $66.5K 2.9K 70

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 388,132, the price of BIDU is down -2.02% at $131.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu:

HSBC has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.