Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SST

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on System1 SST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for System1.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $149,100, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $517,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $23.5 for System1 over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for System1's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of System1's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $23.5 in the last 30 days.

System1 Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SST CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $137.7K 498 10 SST PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $20.00 $96.0K 803 627 SST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $90.0K 12.5K 260 SST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $67.5K 12.5K 716 SST CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $12.50 $58.5K 192 0

Where Is System1 Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 268,199, the price of SST is down -3.03% at $23.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.