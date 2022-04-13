Chewy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chewy.

Looking at options history for Chewy CHWY we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,043,423 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $67,125.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $65.0 for Chewy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chewy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chewy's whale trades within a strike price range from $42.5 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Chewy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $242.4K 1.4K 424 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $157.9K 1.4K 2.2K CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $154.0K 1.4K 935 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $45.00 $82.2K 5.9K 445 CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $54.4K 1.0K 31

Where Is Chewy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,302,141, the price of CHWY is down -0.44% at $43.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Chewy:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.