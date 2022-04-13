Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVNA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $315,702 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,291,415.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $420.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carvana options trades today is 548.69 with a total volume of 11,788.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carvana's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $236.0K 459 203 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $115.00 $130.0K 53 100 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $420.00 $129.0K 0 0 CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $110.00 $110.7K 74 1.0K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $95.00 $95.4K 160 295

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,810,610, the price of CVNA is up 4.49% at $105.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.