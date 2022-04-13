Looking At Alpha Metallurgical's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alpha Metallurgical.

Looking at options history for Alpha Metallurgical AMR we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $209,600 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $716,750.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $200.0 for Alpha Metallurgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alpha Metallurgical options trades today is 684.22 with a total volume of 325.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alpha Metallurgical's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMR PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $145.00 $180.0K 7 9 AMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $108.1K 18 12 AMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $85.00 $107.5K 17 15 AMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $98.0K 83 24 AMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $170.00 $90.0K 3 34

Where Is Alpha Metallurgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 554,514, the price of AMR is up 5.3% at $149.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.