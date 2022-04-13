What Are Whales Doing With United Airlines Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings UAL we detected 81 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $243,400 and 75, calls, for a total amount of $5,383,003.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.0 to $65.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $660.0K 9.0K 2.0K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $41.00 $200.3K 12.1K 7.8K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $41.00 $160.7K 12.1K 6.3K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $105.0K 16.7K 4.8K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $101.2K 23.7K 4.6K

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,223,674, the price of UAL is up 5.58% at $45.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings:

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $38

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.