What Are Whales Doing With ZIM Integrated Shipping

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $544,934, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $193,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $85.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades today is 1347.0 with a total volume of 1,093.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ZIM Integrated Shipping's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $85.00 $144.5K 83 50 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $66.00 $85.8K 319 100 ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $61.00 $81.4K 0 150 ZIM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $67.2K 55 81 ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $60.00 $54.6K 475 131

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,621,036, the price of ZIM is up 1.48% at $55.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.