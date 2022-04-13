This Is What Whales Are Betting On PennyMac Financial Servs

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFSI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for PennyMac Financial Servs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,420, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $875,506..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $45.0 for PennyMac Financial Servs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PennyMac Financial Servs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PennyMac Financial Servs's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

PennyMac Financial Servs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFSI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $200.0K 810 1.0K PFSI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $141.5K 810 2.3K PFSI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $102.5K 810 1.7K PFSI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $66.0K 810 1.9K PFSI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $52.3K 810 2.7K

Where Is PennyMac Financial Servs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 375,658, the price of PFSI is up 4.31% at $48.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On PennyMac Financial Servs:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PennyMac Financial Servs, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PennyMac Financial Servs, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.