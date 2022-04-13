Cisco Systems Whale Trades For April 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cisco Systems CSCO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Cisco Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,062,000, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $27,055.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.0 to $65.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 4993.22 with a total volume of 2,349.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $65.00 $266.5K 349 203 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $171.2K 7.8K 350 CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $52.50 $153.8K 6 250 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $86.8K 15.0K 0 CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $54.00 $72.3K 1.9K 310

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,297,308, the price of CSCO is up 0.04% at $51.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems:

Citigroup downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $45

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.