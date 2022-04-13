Coca-Cola Whale Trades For April 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coca-Cola KO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Coca-Cola.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,000, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $724,376..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $66.0 for Coca-Cola over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coca-Cola's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coca-Cola's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $66.0 in the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $123.1K 4.4K 464 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $88.1K 12.7K 751 KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $72.3K 63 1 KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $65.00 $68.2K 247 2.0K KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $62.50 $67.7K 3.7K 0

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,282,784, the price of KO is up 0.13% at $64.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Coca-Cola:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.