Looking At Pinduoduo's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinduoduo.

Looking at options history for Pinduoduo PDD we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $695,638 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $802,256.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $170.0 for Pinduoduo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinduoduo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinduoduo's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinduoduo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $297.0K 289 1.5K PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $200.0K 21 16 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $45.50 $174.5K 248 485 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $41.00 $145.5K 477 300 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $109.0K 6.7K 668

Where Is Pinduoduo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,845,311, the price of PDD is up 8.42% at $44.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.