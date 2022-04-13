Looking At Bank of America's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $504,859 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $950,626.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $395.8K 2.9K 830 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $120.0K 2.9K 971 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $39.50 $95.0K 5.7K 1.1K BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $95.0K 4.1K 50 BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $44.00 $72.1K 377 131

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,150,261, the price of BAC is down -1.42% at $38.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $49

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $51.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.