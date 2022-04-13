What Are Whales Doing With Walt Disney

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $942,979 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,129,411.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $195.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 5649.94 with a total volume of 6,315.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $644.6K 2.3K 1.1K DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $135.00 $374.5K 6.7K 1.0K DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/13/22 $120.00 $273.0K 410 400 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $72.0K 1.0K 210 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $131.00 $66.2K 55 193

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,945,714, the price of DIS is up 0.97% at $132.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.