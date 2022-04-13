What Are Whales Doing With Lululemon Athletica

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $650,380 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $167,650.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $365.0 to $400.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lululemon Athletica options trades today is 286.38 with a total volume of 1,161.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lululemon Athletica's big money trades within a strike price range of $365.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $400.00 $137.2K 659 106 LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $380.00 $85.0K 186 106 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $400.00 $54.9K 494 89 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $400.00 $48.3K 494 55 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $390.00 $47.9K 182 17

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 282,236, the price of LULU is up 3.38% at $388.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $428.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $441.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.