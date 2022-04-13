Looking At Adobe's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Adobe ADBE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADBE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Adobe.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $318,656, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $136,217.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $380.0 to $680.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $380.0 to $680.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $480.00 $69.5K 145 10 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $620.00 $57.9K 210 3 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $680.00 $50.6K 80 2 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $680.00 $50.6K 0 2 ADBE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $380.00 $33.0K 820 29

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 539,700, the price of ADBE is down -0.12% at $426.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $591.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $575.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $455.

