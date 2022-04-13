PayPal Holdings Whale Trades For April 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $334,730 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $226,707.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $125.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 5096.78 with a total volume of 2,579.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $113.3K 3.7K 163 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $80.00 $95.2K 51 12 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $73.3K 23.1K 420 PYPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $111.00 $48.0K 1.2K 13 PYPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $111.00 $41.1K 1.2K 502

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,049,600, the price of PYPL is down -3.51% at $104.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $144

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $152

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $135

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.