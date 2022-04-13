AMC Entertainment Whale Trades For April 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment AMC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for AMC Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $657,832, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $115,897.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $23.5 for AMC Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AMC Entertainment's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AMC Entertainment's whale activity within a strike price range from $1.0 to $23.5 in the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $202.1K 6.0K 28 AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $92.0K 17.2K 551 AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $17.00 $58.5K 6.8K 686 AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $58.1K 3.1K 485 AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $54.2K 3.1K 2.2K

Where Is AMC Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,841,281, the price of AMC is up 0.17% at $17.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.