Looking At JD.com's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JD.com JD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 64 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $4,208,781, and 40 are calls, for a total amount of $4,072,019.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $75.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 3795.82 with a total volume of 38,069.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $72.50 $780.0K 2.2K 1.1K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $72.50 $773.8K 1.1K 471 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $72.50 $624.0K 2.2K 1.5K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $491.5K 1.5K 353 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $426.0K 1.5K 1.3K

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,944,137, the price of JD is down -0.62% at $56.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $35

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.