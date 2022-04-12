Atlassian Corporation Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian Corporation TEAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Atlassian Corporation.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $979,110, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $4,742,440.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $430.0 for Atlassian Corporation over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Atlassian Corporation options trades today is 404.3 with a total volume of 951.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Atlassian Corporation's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $430.0 over the last 30 days.

Atlassian Corporation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $4.7M 3.1K 0 TEAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $430.00 $156.9K 114 10 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $148.4K 156 224 TEAM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $240.00 $144.0K 156 99 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $136.4K 156 225

Where Is Atlassian Corporation Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,624,360, the price of TEAM is down -1.22% at $268.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Atlassian Corporation:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $384.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $397.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $425.

