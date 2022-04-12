What Are Whales Doing With Chevron

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chevron CVX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 52 uncommon options trades for Chevron.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,146,392, and 39 are calls, for a total amount of $2,340,616.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $200.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chevron options trades today is 2231.02 with a total volume of 19,641.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chevron's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $160.00 $377.7K 222 306 CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $198.7K 692 257 CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $175.00 $161.7K 269 913 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $159.5K 1.7K 300 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $158.0K 1.7K 100

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,386,102, the price of CVX is up 2.28% at $169.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On Chevron:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $166

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $192.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.