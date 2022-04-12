Intuitive Surgical Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,200, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $290,126..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $285.0 to $301.67 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale activity within a strike price range from $285.0 to $301.67 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $285.00 $61.0K 2 87 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $285.00 $35.2K 442 80 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $295.00 $30.8K 70 46 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $285.00 $30.7K 2 590 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $285.00 $30.5K 2 261

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 615,751, the price of ISRG is down -0.25% at $278.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $340

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Peer Perform with a price target of $315

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.