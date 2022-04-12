General Motors Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors GM we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $2,193,790 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,653,861.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $1.2M 226 800 GM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $1.1M 26.0K 2.2K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $42.00 $112.5K 260 335 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $37.00 $108.5K 559 593 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $44.00 $106.6K 24 204

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,263,422, the price of GM is down -0.8% at $40.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.