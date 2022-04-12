RH Whale Trades For April 12

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on RH.

Looking at options history for RH RH we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $120,074 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,178,440.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $445.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $445.0 in the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $350.00 $275.0K 569 217 RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $350.00 $128.8K 569 274 RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $340.00 $93.5K 761 23 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $400.00 $67.2K 88 27 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $310.00 $67.1K 16 8

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 552,280, the price of RH is up 3.32% at $352.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On RH:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $535.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $510.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $466.

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $528.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.