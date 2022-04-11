Ulta Beauty Whale Trades For April 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Ulta Beauty ULTA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ULTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Ulta Beauty.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 77%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $136,107, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $647,337.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $405.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ulta Beauty options trades today is 40.5 with a total volume of 2,036.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ulta Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $405.0 over the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $380.00 $77.3K 17 30 ULTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $380.00 $76.3K 17 154 ULTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $380.00 $76.3K 17 104 ULTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $380.00 $76.2K 17 179 ULTA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $380.00 $59.9K 17 231

Where Is Ulta Beauty Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 166,526, the price of ULTA is up 1.14% at $406.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Ulta Beauty:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $469.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $469.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.