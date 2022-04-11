This Is What Whales Are Betting On Deere

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deere DE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Deere.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,176,307, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $396,720.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $450.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale activity within a strike price range from $350.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $380.00 $649.5K 1.0K 1.0K DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $380.00 $278.7K 1.0K 306 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $450.00 $136.0K 444 10 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $350.00 $94.9K 814 378 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $415.00 $65.2K 463 27

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 545,139, the price of DE is up 0.58% at $420.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $440

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.