What Are Whales Doing With Danaher

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher.

Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $132,850 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,530,090.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $300.0 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale activity within a strike price range from $280.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $451.4K 3.5K 808 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $409.5K 3.5K 374 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $245.7K 3.5K 154 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $188.1K 3.5K 476 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $80.7K 3.5K 580

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 424,932, the price of DHR is down -2.91% at $290.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.