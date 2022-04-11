Looking At Twitter's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Twitter.

Looking at options history for Twitter TWTR we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $179,550 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,051,696.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $65.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twitter's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twitter's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $46.00 $285.4K 5.3K 3.5K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $95.0K 14.8K 61 TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $47.00 $85.1K 3.7K 2.3K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $67.1K 5.2K 607 TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $46.00 $61.1K 5.3K 4.6K

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 36,143,294, the price of TWTR is up 2.34% at $47.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On Twitter:

MKM Partners downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $49

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.