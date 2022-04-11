Cameco Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cameco.

Looking at options history for Cameco CCJ we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $361,454 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $868,526.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $35.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cameco options trades today is 8955.0 with a total volume of 45,077.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cameco's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Cameco Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $209.0K 52.7K 20.2K CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $196.1K 52.7K 19.7K CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $29.00 $187.6K 35 1.2K CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $29.00 $173.7K 35 2.3K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $103.1K 8.5K 265

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,864,514, the price of CCJ is up 1.98% at $30.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Cameco:

BMO Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $42

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.