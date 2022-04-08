Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HES

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Hess HES.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HES, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Hess.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 86% bullish and 13%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $158,851, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,260,776..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $111.0 to $140.0 for Hess over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hess options trades today is 601.29 with a total volume of 9,275.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hess's big money trades within a strike price range of $111.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Hess Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $204.0K 70 377 HES PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $135.00 $158.8K 0 55 HES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $133.3K 2.0K 228 HES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $93.9K 2.0K 1.1K HES CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $92.2K 70 124

Where Is Hess Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,638,497, the price of HES is up 4.31% at $112.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Hess:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hess, which currently sits at a price target of $139.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Hess, which currently sits at a price target of $133.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.