Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Procter & Gamble

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $62,980 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,629,374.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $170.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $170.00 $272.7K 946 270 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $155.00 $222.0K 5.4K 970 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $170.4K 7.6K 835 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $157.50 $132.8K 634 932 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $108.0K 5.3K 170

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,860,977, the price of PG is up 0.97% at $160.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Procter & Gamble:

Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $175

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

Truist Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $173.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $165

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.