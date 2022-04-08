Antero Resources Whale Trades For April 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Antero Resources.

Looking at options history for Antero Resources AR we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $94,630 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $743,736.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $45.0 for Antero Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Antero Resources's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Antero Resources's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Antero Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $217.5K 126 1.5K AR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $179.3K 2.7K 230 AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $42.00 $83.8K 436 128 AR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $68.9K 292 137 AR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $33.00 $45.5K 306 111

Where Is Antero Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,866,055, the price of AR is up 5.58% at $33.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Antero Resources:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Antero Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Antero Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.