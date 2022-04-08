Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 47 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $775,865 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $1,585,409.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $50.00 $265.0K 1.3K 1.1K PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/08/22 $52.00 $115.5K 2.1K 797 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $98.0K 499 200 PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $96.9K 499 100 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $96.9K 8.7K 194

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,991,877, the price of PFE is up 0.35% at $55.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.