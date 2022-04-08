BioNTech Whale Trades For April 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BioNTech.

Looking at options history for BioNTech BNTX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $234,531 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $159,387.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $210.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BioNTech's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BioNTech's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $60.0K 14 20 BNTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $47.0K 448 173 BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $180.00 $46.6K 175 65 BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $40.9K 676 35 BNTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $145.00 $39.4K 282 34

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 748,318, the price of BNTX is up 0.89% at $170.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On BioNTech:

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.