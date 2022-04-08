This Is What Whales Are Betting On AutoZone

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AutoZone.

Looking at options history for AutoZone AZO we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $614,062 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $473,707.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1600.0 to $3100.0 for AutoZone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AutoZone options trades today is 59.91 with a total volume of 223.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AutoZone's big money trades within a strike price range of $1600.0 to $3100.0 over the last 30 days.

AutoZone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $3100.00 $90.9K 0 121 AZO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $2280.00 $80.5K 0 8 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $1850.00 $69.8K 8 2 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $1850.00 $69.4K 8 4 AZO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $1850.00 $68.9K 8 8

Where Is AutoZone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 138,048, the price of AZO is up 1.85% at $2195.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On AutoZone:

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $2210

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.