Merck & Co Whale Trades For April 08

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Merck & Co MRK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Merck & Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $238,000, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,144,869..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $92.5 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Merck & Co options trades today is 3829.07 with a total volume of 24,042.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Merck & Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $92.5 over the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $238.0K 2.1K 2.0K MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $77.50 $165.8K 376 110 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $90.00 $105.0K 11.6K 5.1K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $90.00 $77.7K 11.6K 2.5K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $76.1K 1.6K 62

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,462,700, the price of MRK is up 0.94% at $87.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Merck & Co:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.